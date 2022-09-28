Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.18 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

