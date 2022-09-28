Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.72

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TATYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

