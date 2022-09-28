TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Arch Resources worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

