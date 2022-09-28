TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 816,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,333 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Waste Connections worth $101,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 125.8% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,058. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

