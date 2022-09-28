TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,744 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,489. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.