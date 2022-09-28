TCW Group Inc. Sells 309,484 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,484 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $56,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 124,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

