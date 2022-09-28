TCW Group Inc. Sells 67,662 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 67,662 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $84,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 239,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

