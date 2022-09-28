TCW Group Inc. Sells 70,153 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,153 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,841. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $180.53.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

