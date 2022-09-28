TCW Group Inc. Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,028 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Darden Restaurants worth $40,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

