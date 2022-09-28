TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,805 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $51,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

