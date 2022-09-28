TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $98.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

