TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in September

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

TeamViewer Price Performance

Shares of TMVWY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Featured Stories

