Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.80

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Teijin Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

