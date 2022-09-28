Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY remained flat at $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. 806,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,463. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

