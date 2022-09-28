Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 266753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

