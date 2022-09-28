Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telstra Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLSYY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 105,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,157. Telstra has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

