TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 136,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,156,023 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,752 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after purchasing an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.