TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.62

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.62 and traded as low as C$27.82. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.96, with a volume of 2,028,105 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$40.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS Announces Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.