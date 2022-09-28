Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EMF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.12.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

