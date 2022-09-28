Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.23

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 60909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

