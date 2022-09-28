Terran Coin Price Tops $2.83 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $28.32 billion and $9.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00015109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

