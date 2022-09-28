Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. Terumo has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

