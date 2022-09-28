TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ TESS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,552. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

