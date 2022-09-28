THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 7,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,061. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
