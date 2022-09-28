THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 7,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,061. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

