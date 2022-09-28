The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Boeing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,752,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.67. 320,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

