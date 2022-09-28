The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GGZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 238,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

