The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of GGZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.