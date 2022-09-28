The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.53. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

