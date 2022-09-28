The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €9.50 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €9.50 ($9.69) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.56 ($7.71). 7,006,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.98.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

