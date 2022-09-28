The Graph (GRT) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,469,352,759 coins and its circulating supply is 8,669,053,319 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

