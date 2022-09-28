The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LGL opened at $11.42 on Friday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.
The LGL Group Company Profile
