The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. 40,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,827. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.