The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.31. 79,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

