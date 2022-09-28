The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.69

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $6.66. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 13,978 shares.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 4.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
