The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.69

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $6.66. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 13,978 shares.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

