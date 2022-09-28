The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,186 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

TD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 89,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,223. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

