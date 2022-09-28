The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,553.07

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,553.07 ($18.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,432.50 ($17.31). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,485 ($17.94), with a volume of 685,253 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,528.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,549.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,196.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

