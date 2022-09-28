Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 0.2%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.15 ($0.26). Approximately 41,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.26).

Third Point Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £9.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

