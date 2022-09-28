Time New Bank (TNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $547,258.00

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011132 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

