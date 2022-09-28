Toews Corp ADV Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. 8,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

