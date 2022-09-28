Toews Corp ADV Buys 29,200 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,650. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

