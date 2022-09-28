Toews Corp ADV Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toews Corp ADV raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.90. 3,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,520. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.78.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,778 shares of company stock valued at $87,825,805. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

