Toews Corp ADV Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.88. 49,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,227. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

