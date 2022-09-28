Toews Corp ADV Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 197.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

