Toews Corp ADV Has $1.19 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. 26,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

