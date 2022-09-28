Toews Corp ADV Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 76,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 61,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. 121,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,654. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

