Toews Corp ADV Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $178.44. 12,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

