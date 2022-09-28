TOKPIE (TKP) Hits Market Cap of $16.13 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $20,655.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE’s launch date was May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

