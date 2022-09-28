Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in September

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. 190,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,556. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Separately, Nomura cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Further Reading

