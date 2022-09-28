Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMRAY shares. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $36.04.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
