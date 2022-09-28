Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

Toshiba stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 121,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,759. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

