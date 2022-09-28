Trabzonspor Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $990,997.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00008028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

